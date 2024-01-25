Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

POR opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

