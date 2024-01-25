Post (POST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, analysts expect Post to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Post alerts:

Post Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Post stock opened at $91.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Post has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average is $86.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $344,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,996.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $344,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,896.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $659,914. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 16.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 136.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Post by 545.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 29.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Post

Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.