Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Toro worth $32,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 65,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $93.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $117.17.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. DA Davidson lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTC

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.