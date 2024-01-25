Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Shares Up 1.7%

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.69. 9,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 36,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRTH. B. Riley raised shares of Priority Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $283.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $189.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,381,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,485.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 26,120 shares of company stock valued at $87,050 in the last quarter. Insiders own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 116.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 49.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 50.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Priority Technology by 41.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

