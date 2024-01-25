Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 27,244 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,244 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $55.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

