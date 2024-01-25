Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,656 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.72 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

