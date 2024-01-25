Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Eaton Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ETN opened at $241.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.78. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $246.95. The stock has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.