Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $75.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.89. The firm has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

