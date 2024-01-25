Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Private Bancorp of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Private Bancorp of America’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

Shares of Private Bancorp of America stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. Private Bancorp of America has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $200.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.24.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million.

About Private Bancorp of America

(Get Free Report)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.