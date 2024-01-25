PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Large Volume Increase

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,703 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 21,383 shares.The stock last traded at $3.33 and had previously closed at $3.39.

PropertyGuru Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRU. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at $465,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth $100,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

