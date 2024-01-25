Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.08 and last traded at $30.08. Approximately 44,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 87,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

Prosus Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

