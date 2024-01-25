PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Shares Down 6.7%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.67. Approximately 1,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products.

