PulteGroup Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,941 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the typical daily volume of 622 call options.

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.2 %

PHM stock opened at $102.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.18.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

