Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.05) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pyxis Oncology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. La. Rosa forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.05) for the year. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pyxis Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYXS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $139.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYXS. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,298,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 7,171.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 229,923 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 259,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 189,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 159,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

