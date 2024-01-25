Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Issued By Zacks Research

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $7.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.71 EPS.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AXS

AXIS Capital Trading Up 6.4 %

AXS stock opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth $48,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 593,181 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 89.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 581,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after purchasing an additional 288,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after purchasing an additional 260,639 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.