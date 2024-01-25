Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issued By Zacks Research

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.91) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.89). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.47) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.89) EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.24) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRSP. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $76.97.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after buying an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after buying an additional 880,463 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.