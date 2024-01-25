Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Amgen Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.19. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $18.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.62 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $305.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.67. Amgen has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $312.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

