Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issued By Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.46%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

NYSE CNI opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $127.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,673,162,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,713,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,058,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,081,000 after acquiring an additional 229,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

