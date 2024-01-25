Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.09 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$175.44.

CNR opened at C$166.39 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$170.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. The company has a market cap of C$107.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$163.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$155.74.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. In other news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

