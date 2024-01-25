Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Lowered by Analyst

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for APA in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APA. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

APA Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. APA has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 17.3% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 614,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after buying an additional 90,555 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in APA by 487.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 43,478 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in APA by 56.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,104,000 after acquiring an additional 339,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

