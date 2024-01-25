Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $4.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.08. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $16.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2024 earnings at $16.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.02 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $544.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $478.88 and a 200-day moving average of $437.74. The company has a market cap of $238.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $562.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.