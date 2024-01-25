Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $12.63 per share.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $221.69 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.