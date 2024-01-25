Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $178.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.48. Progressive has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $104.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

