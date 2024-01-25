Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for CAE Inc. Issued By Scotiabank (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.07. CAE had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.92.

TSE:CAE opened at C$27.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$25.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

