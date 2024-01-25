Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Issued By B. Riley

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

