Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Issued By Eight Capital

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Analysts at Eight Capital lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion.

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

