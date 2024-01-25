Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Iron Mountain Incorporated Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Iron Mountain in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Iron Mountain’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

IRM opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $70.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 347,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,142,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,900,000 after purchasing an additional 36,518 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,889.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 62,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,401,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

