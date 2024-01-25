Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Lifted by Analyst

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Acuity Brands in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ram now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Acuity Brands’ current full-year earnings is $13.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.72 EPS.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AYI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $228.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.45. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $233.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.20 and its 200 day moving average is $178.47.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

