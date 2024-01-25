Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Brown & Brown in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BRO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average is $71.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

