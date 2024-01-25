Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Range Resources by 143.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after buying an additional 1,429,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Range Resources by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,940,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,582,000 after buying an additional 746,228 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $20,845,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 22.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,796,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,049,000 after buying an additional 693,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.