Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Lowered by Analyst

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

