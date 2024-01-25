Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Boosted by Analyst

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Digital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the data storage provider will earn ($1.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.24). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($4.05) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Digital’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Fox Advisors upgraded Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.

Shares of WDC opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 292.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

