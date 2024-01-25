Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Issued By Zacks Research

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

NYSE WGO opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.06. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.74. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $53.94 and a 1 year high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,863,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,603,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,822,000.

In related news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $701,363.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,438.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,972 shares of company stock worth $1,710,465 in the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

