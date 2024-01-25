Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $165.01 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $171.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.05. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $693,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

