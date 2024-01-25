Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Issued By Wedbush

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Webster Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

Webster Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,122,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,498,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,800,000 after acquiring an additional 362,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Webster Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Webster Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,587,000 after buying an additional 707,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,587,000 after buying an additional 1,339,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

