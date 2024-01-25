Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading 5.7% Higher

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.66. 270,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 683,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $586.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 13.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

