RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,364 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.71% of RadNet worth $32,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in RadNet by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in RadNet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 15.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in RadNet by 84.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in RadNet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RadNet

In other RadNet news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $354,227.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $354,227.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDNT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

RadNet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.01. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,768.23 and a beta of 1.75.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $401.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About RadNet

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading

