Raymond James Boosts ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $1,000.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $841.33.

Get ASML alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

ASML stock opened at $847.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $721.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $670.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $864.59. The company has a market capitalization of $334.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.