Rayonier Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rayonier in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rayonier’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Rayonier Stock Performance

NYSE:RYN opened at $30.93 on Thursday. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 22.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 211.12%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

