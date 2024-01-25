Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) and ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Critical Survey

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) and ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reborn Coffee and ONE Group Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $3.24 million 1.63 -$3.56 million ($2.64) -1.21 ONE Group Hospitality $316.64 million 0.43 $13.53 million $0.15 29.07

Volatility and Risk

ONE Group Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ONE Group Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Reborn Coffee has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONE Group Hospitality has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and ONE Group Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -82.54% -144.59% -44.61% ONE Group Hospitality 1.56% 13.37% 3.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Reborn Coffee and ONE Group Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A ONE Group Hospitality 0 1 1 0 2.50

ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus price target of $9.42, suggesting a potential upside of 115.98%. Given ONE Group Hospitality’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ONE Group Hospitality is more favorable than Reborn Coffee.

Summary

ONE Group Hospitality beats Reborn Coffee on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars; and offers hospitality advisory and consulting services. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK and Kona Grill brands. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

