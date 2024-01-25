Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) versus New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Critical Review

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Redwood Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $215.37 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Redwood Trust $708.00 million 1.12 -$163.52 million ($0.67) -10.33

New York Mortgage Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Redwood Trust.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Redwood Trust 0 2 5 1 2.88

This is a breakdown of current ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and Redwood Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Redwood Trust has a consensus price target of $8.39, indicating a potential upside of 21.23%. Given Redwood Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Redwood Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A Redwood Trust -9.46% 3.29% 0.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Redwood Trust pays out -95.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Redwood Trust beats New York Mortgage Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Mortgage Banking segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization, sale, or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Investment Portfolio segment invests in securities retained from residential and business purpose securitization activities, and residential and small-balance multifamily bridge loans, as well as residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and reperforming loan securitizations, servicer advance investments, home equity investments, and other housing-related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.