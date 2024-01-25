REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $31.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $13.99 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.20.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.03. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 262.18% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,237 shares of company stock worth $1,868,451. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

