Regions Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

RF stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,390 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

