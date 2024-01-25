Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RF. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after buying an additional 1,636,928,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,310 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,834,000 after purchasing an additional 473,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

