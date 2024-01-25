Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Weyerhaeuser’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report released on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

