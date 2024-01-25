ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Holdings Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,826 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ResMed by 72.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,729 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Down 1.8 %

RMD opened at $171.78 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.74 and a 200-day moving average of $166.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.