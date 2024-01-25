Reviewing Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) & First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of First Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of First Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $682.47 million 2.77 $176.21 million $1.32 32.20 First Financial $230.02 million 2.11 $71.11 million $5.40 7.63

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and First Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. First Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and First Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 8.05% 7.18% 0.57% First Financial 24.55% 13.30% 1.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Live Oak Bancshares and First Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50 First Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $37.75, indicating a potential downside of 11.18%. First Financial has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.37%. Given First Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial is more favorable than Live Oak Bancshares.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats First Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, it provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. First Financial Corporation was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

