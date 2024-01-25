Reviewing Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) & Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELF)

Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELF – Get Free Report) and Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) are both consumer durables companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Haier Electronics Group and Vuzix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haier Electronics Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vuzix $11.84 million 9.20 -$40.76 million ($0.64) -2.69

Haier Electronics Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vuzix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

43.5% of Vuzix shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Vuzix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Haier Electronics Group and Vuzix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haier Electronics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vuzix 0 1 1 0 2.50

Vuzix has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 103.49%. Given Vuzix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vuzix is more favorable than Haier Electronics Group.

Profitability

This table compares Haier Electronics Group and Vuzix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haier Electronics Group N/A N/A N/A Vuzix -293.90% -38.58% -35.19%

Summary

Vuzix beats Haier Electronics Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions. The company sells its products through resellers, distributors, direct to commercial customers, and online stores, as well as various Vuzix operated web stores in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in September 2007. Vuzix Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

