Revvity (RVTY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Revvity to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Revvity has set its FY 2023 guidance at $4.53-$4.57 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $4.53-4.57 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $670.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.40 million. Revvity had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Revvity to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE RVTY opened at $106.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.84. Revvity has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Revvity from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Revvity in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Revvity in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revvity

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Revvity stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

