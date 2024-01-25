REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 24th

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.1953 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.07. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $57.22.

